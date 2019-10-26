BSF exchanged sweets with BGB at the Akhaura integrated check post on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
BSF exchanged sweets with BGB at the Akhaura integrated check post on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

India, Bangladesh troops exchange Diwali sweets at Akhaura

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:55 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the Akhaura integrated check post on Friday.
The exchange of sweets between the soldiers of the two friendly neighbouring countries comes as a goodwill gesture before Diwali.
"This is a pre-Diwali celebration and the sweet exchange will further improve the relationship between India and Bangladesh. It would also help to reduce the crime rate in the bordering areas on both sides," Jahangir Alam, Company Commander of Akhaura BGB camp, told ANI.
As a part of an old, traditional practice, rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on national and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day and Eid.
Diwali is celebrated with great fervor and gaiety across India. As per Hindu mythology, the festival marks the return of Lord Ram after his victory over the demon king Ravana in distant Lanka, as well as the culmination of his 14-year-long exile. Lord Ram is widely regarded as the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism.
Diwali is also celebrated to honour Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity and the consort of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi blesses those homes that are clean and well lit.
On Diwali, people illuminate their houses with coloured lights and earthen lamps. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:24 IST

No proposal from Shiv Sena to oust BJP out of power: Cong

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): President of Maharashtra Congress Committee Balasaheb Thorat on Friday dismissed reports of receiving any proposal to join Shiv Sena to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:22 IST

Among 10 seats won by JJP, BJP lost 8 against its new ally in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The BJP on Friday sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's newly formed political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly defeating mostly BJP candidates including heavyweights like former Finance Minister Capta

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST

'Kyarr' very likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in...

New Delhi [India] Oct 26 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that 'Kyarr' is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 to 36 hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:27 IST

People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:21 IST

CBI arrests three people for extorting money from Mumbai businesswoman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three people for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a Mumbai-based businesswoman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:12 IST

Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:04 IST

Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent...

Goa (Panaji) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:01 IST

Haryana: Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST

JJP-BJP to stake claim to form govt, meet Haryana Governor on Saturday

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): With Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forging a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, leaders of both the parties will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:54 IST

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a Kali Puja pandal here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:42 IST

'We don't have any view on fiscal health of any bank': Odisha...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly expressed concern over Odisha's government cautioning its departments against placing deposits with banks, the Naveen Patnaik-led administration on Friday came out with a clarification saying that it does not have

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Army chief releases commemorative postal stamp on Siachen Glacier

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Infantry Day, Army chief General Bipin Rawat released a commemorative stamp on Siachen Glacier, issued by the Department of Post, at an event here on Friday.

Read More
iocl