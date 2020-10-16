India bans import of ACs with refrigerants

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India has completely banned the import of air conditioners (ACs) with refrigerants, as per a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.



"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants under HS Codes 84151010 and 84151090 is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited'," the Ministry said.

The ban is imposed on both window and split ACs with refrigerants.

It is to be noted that the prohibition on import happened just before the start of festival season when the sales of electronic items witness a boost. (ANI)

