India became one from its top to the bottom under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, India became one from its top to the bottom, Constitutionally.

Addressing an event in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district he said, " Constitutionally, for the first time, India became one from its top to the bottom, under the leadership of PM Modi. This isn't a small matter. This isn't related only to our sentiments. This strengthens Jammu and Kashmir."

He said that for the first time after independence, Block Development Council (BDC) elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir. There were 310 seats and none of them were left uncontested.

"For the first time after independence, Block Development Council (BDC) elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir. There were 310 seats and none of them were left uncontested," he further said.

He said that a person like him had never imagined having a post of a BJP national president.

"An ordinary person like me had never imagined having post of BJP national president but your blessings, love, strength and attachment have given me this responsibility."

"I assure you that I will never let you down," he added. (ANI)

