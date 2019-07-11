India brushes aside Al Qaeda's threat

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India on Thursday brushed aside Al Qaeda's threats about inflicting "unrelenting blows" on the army saying that such messages should not be considered seriously and that security forces are capable enough to defend the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We often get these types of threats. We should not consider such threats to be serious. Our security forces are well equipped and capable of maintaining our territorial integrity and sovereignty," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at his weekly briefing.

"Al Qaeda is a UN proscribed oraganisation. Its leaders are also designated by the United Nation," Kumar added.

Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told the "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies' (FDD) Long War Journal.

He also brought to light Pakistan's involvement in fuelling cross-border terrorism in Kashmir in the message titled "Don't Forget Kashmir," released by As Shabab.

Media reports say that Al Qaeda has been grooming an upstart group to wage jihad against the Indian forces in Kashmir. (ANI)

