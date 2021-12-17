India can achieve services exports of USD 1 trillion by 2030, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said India could achieve its services exports of USD 1 trillion by 2030 by focusing on the Indian business industry.

"The industry has redeemed post-COVID-19 pandemic but there are a few sectors that are still under stress, we need to work together to get them back in action. Aspiring for USD 1 trillion of exports of services and merchandise each by 2030 is possible," the Union Minister said.

He said the world looks upon India as a trusted partner particularly for what we did during the COVID-19 period.

"India met all international commitments that Indian industry or businesses had made. This is a great achievement of the Indian industry, and I am sure that it will hold us in good stead over the years to come. Our efforts have been appreciated by the world leaders at G-20, and by trade ministers across the different forums," he said.

The government is trying to propagate focus on the highest level of integrity, minimum government maximum governance, making life easy for all citizens, and making businesses easy to work in, Goyal said.

The Union Minister said the government is willing to learn new ideas, engage with the industry at every level and work as an enabler is a sign that the country has good times ahead of us.

"India in 2047 should be a transformative change from our current thinking. We must set aggressive and accelerated goals and business and industry will also have to look at extremely large targets into the future," he said.

Goyal lauded FICCI's efforts for the unparalleled success of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.



"The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been a matter of pride for every Indian and I would like to place on record my deep appreciation for the work that FICCI has done to make the India Pavilion happen," said the minister.

Goyal said that although organising the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been a tough task through COVID and the last two years, fighting against all odds, it is one of the most visible and highly visited pavilions that has been appreciated by all those who have had a chance to visit the Expo.

"I am hoping to duplicate that experiment at the Pragati Maidan in India so that we will have a permanent location that can become a matter of pride for every Indian who visits Delhi," he added.

The Union Minister said that the youth of India and start-ups have made us proud.

"The world is looking at us and the country needs to start looking at big picture ideas and opportunities. We (the government) are looking at getting more opportunities for our Indian businesses and I have no doubt that this will give us a huge leg up both in international trade, as well as in India."

"For economies of scale, where we produce for larger levels, we will be able to bring down costs and improve quality of our products sold within the country. Between commerce and industry, the coordination and collaboration today are immense," he added.

Speaking about Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the Union Minister said that the Commerce Ministry is looking to add 1-2 more FTAs to the existing six.

"The Ministry is looking at the opportunities and other engagements with the UAE, which will be announced shortly. We are working on an India Mart in the UAE, where a number of stores can display Indian products, a huge amount of warehousing can be picked up at affordable prices and that can become a base to spread across all of Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world," he added.

He urged the textile industry to look for global opportunities. "There is a trillion-dollar opportunity awaiting us in the world market. The potential for technical textiles, man-made fibre is tremendous. It is the largest job-creating sector in India after farming and we will have to be more ambitious and looking at grasping these opportunities," Goyal stated. (ANI)

