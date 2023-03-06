India can become 3rd largest economy by imparting skills to youth: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India's resolve to become the world's third-largest economy can be achieved by imparting skills to youth.

Addressing the Gujarat Rozgar Mela virtually, PM Modi said, "There is a need to prepare skilled manpower on a large scale for new possibilities being created in the country. India can achieve its target of becoming the third largest economy through youth's skill power only and we are trying to ensure the benefit of skill to all sections of society."

Prime Minister said the enormous amount of investment in sectors like infrastructure and information technology is channelizing growth leading to employment creation. Over Rs 1.25 lakh crore is being spent alone in Gujarat resulting in the creation of lakhs of opportunities.

He said in the Union budget 2023-24 a provision of Rs 10 lakh crore has been made for infrastructure development.

"Experts across the world are saying that India is going to be the largest manufacturing hub in the coming years. Gujarat has a great role in this. Gujarat is going to become a great hub for semiconductors," PM Modi said.

He said the holistic approach to development and policy reforms created a startup-friendly ecosystem in the country. PM Modi said there are over 90,000 startups operating in the country even in tier-II and tier-III cities. He said Mudra Yojana and Stand-up India promoted self-employment in the country. Self-help groups have empowered women.

He said in the last five years over 1.5 lakh government jobs were provided to the youth by the state government in Gujarat. In recent years over 18 lakh youth were provided jobs in Gujarat through the Employment Exchange.

"I was informed by the state government that preparations were made to provide employment to 25,000 youth in Gujarat this year. Gujarat's government made the recruitment process transparent using technology.

This was the second time that Rozgar Mela was organised in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', where appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 new recruits.

It marked the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since then, PM Modi has so far addressed similar job fairs in several states. (ANI)