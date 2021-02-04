India can take on the role of being net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI): Highlighting that India can take on the role of being the net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the Central government is looking forward to cooperate with friendly countries for the prosperous environment in the region.

"Geopolitically, India is a reliable part of the Indian ocean range and can take on the role of being the net security provider in the region. Airpower has and could continue to play a critical role in maintaining regional stability and peace in the region. We are looking forward to cooperating with friendly countries and work towards capability building that can address their security issues and create a more stable and prosperous environment in the region," he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of Chiefs of the Air Staff Conclave at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, he said it is imperative for India to strengthen relations with the countries with whom it shares converging views on key global issues.

"We live in a challenging geopolitical landscape where countries not only have to face the threat of military aggression but natural calamity which includes pandemics like COVID-19 which has weakened havoc in the last one year. Therefore, when faced with threats across multiple dimensions, it is imperative for us to strengthen our relations with the countries with whom we share converging views on key global issues," Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that India's unique disposition in the IOR complemented by a potent airlift capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) enables India to contribute significantly in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

"India has been regularly conducting exercises to deepen the HADR cooperation and coordination among our neighbours with the focus on sharing expertise and assisting building capabilities," he said.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that IAF has been at the HADR mission in IOR.

"India and IAF are conscious of responsibility shared with our friends and partners in responding to calls for assistance in wake of natural disasters and calamities. IAF with its potent strategic airlift capability has been at forefront of HADR missions in this region," he said.

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) started today and will continue till February 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. (ANI)