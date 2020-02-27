India cancels all flights from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): India has cancelled all flight operations from Iran -- the Middle Eastern country which has reported the most fatalities from novel coronavirus outside of China, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday.

It may be noted that two Iranian airlines -- Mahan Air and Iran Air -- operate from Iran to Indian cities.

Iran has reported as many as 245 cases of coronavirus, while 26 people have died of the infection since the beginning of the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had also announced the suspension of flight operations to and from Iran, effective from midnight of February 27, after 2 cases of coronavirus were reported in the country, involving people who had recently returned from Iran.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2700 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

