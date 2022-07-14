India cannot progress if stuck in shackles of casteism: KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the country cannot progress if it is caught in the shackles of casteism, and he urged the youth to grow with secular sentiments.

KTR launched the book "Charitraputtalo Telangana" on Wednesday at Hyderabad Growth Corridor Central Office.

Expressing concern over the growing casteism, the Telangana minister said, "If caste and religion references are used at a time when progress is being made in all fields, it will cause serious damage to the country. Students studying world history should focus on the undesirable events happening in the country at present. When there is an attack on humanity in the country, thoughtful youth should respond."



According to him, the youth needs to know history, otherwise, they will get trapped in the vicious circle of fighting in the name of caste and religion.

He said that religion has become like a drug in the country and the entire society of Telangana needs to be vigilant. "Otherwise, as a German poet said in Hitler's era, we will not be able to wake up until the Nazis come for us. If religion comes under the guise of a political party, it will confuse the country," added KTR.

He congratulated the professors who have documented the history of Telangana, the struggle, the movements, the movement for a separate state, fairs, and festivals. (ANI)

