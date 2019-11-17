India carries out successful night-time test-firing of Agni-2 ballistic missile

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:14 IST

Congress to raise issue of SPG cover withdrawal in parliament: Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday that his party will raise the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to party leaders during the winter session of parliament and also seek government's response on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.