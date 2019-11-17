Balasore (Odisha) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): India carried out successful night-time test-firing of the 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 ballistic missile, said government sources on Saturday.
The test-firing was done by the Strategic Forces Command off the coast of Odisha.
In 2018, the nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV was successfully test-fired off Odisha coast. (ANI)
India carries out successful night-time test-firing of Agni-2 ballistic missile
ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:45 IST
