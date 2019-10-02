India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:27 IST

You're allergic but read the Constitution, for once: Owaisi to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that he knows the former is "allergic" to the Constitution but still urged him to read it "for once".