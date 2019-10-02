Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi

India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): With a number of events lined up across the nation, India will be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months, according to a circular issued to the party leaders. As per the circular sent to the leaders, the Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will end on January 31, 2020, instead of October. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and 31.
Under this, the BJP is planning to propagate Gandhi's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary. Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters.
According to the circular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-off this programme from Gujarat, simultaneously, with the other top leaders from the party who will start it from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. All the party's Lok Sabha MPs have been instructed to be in their respective constituencies on October 2 for the start of the program.
Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later in the day, he will also visit Sabarmati Ashram and participate in Swachh Bharat Diwas 2019 program, according to a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP.
Earlier, while talking to ANI, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India has almost achieved the open defecation free (ODF) target and hoped that Prime Minister will declare India open defecation free today.
On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the people of India have paid homage to father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by taking up the Swachh Bharat Mission as a movement.
"By taking up the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' as a movement, the people of India have paid homage to the father of the nation. Our nation's emphasis on inclusive growth, transparency and honesty in public life, health-care support to the poor and farmers and effective utilization of water resources is in keeping with his thoughts," Kovind said.
BJP president Amit Shah will launch the ruling party's 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in New Delhi.
On the other hand, Congress will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today by taking out "padyatras" across the country with senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi taking part in the march in New Delhi.
The march in the national capital will start from Delhi Pradesh Congress office and culminate at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will administer an oath to leaders and workers "to redeem Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India".
Besides this, there are several events lined up to take place across the country.
To mark the special occasion, AIM, NITI Aayog's Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and UNICEF India, including Generation Unlimited, have launched 'The Gandhian Challenge'. This innovation challenge provides a platform for every child across India to ideate innovative solutions for a sustainable India of their dreams, using Gandhi's principles.
The winners of 'The Gandhian Challenge' will be awarded in New Delhi by NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission and UNICEF on the occasion of Children's Day in November.
Several photo exhibitions have been organised in different cities to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Vistara is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a unique way with customers aboard select flights on October 2.
They will be invited to be part of the airline's initiative 'BE THE CHANGE @ 30,000 FEET' and write about a social change that they feel passionately about on a simple postcard, as per a company release. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:24 IST

BJP, RSS taking Mahatma Gandhi's name is victory for Congress'...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that it is a victory for the thinking of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party that the ruling BJP and RSS leaders today are taking Gandhi's name.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:02 IST

Telangana: Committee to look into RTC employees demands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Telangana state cabinet has constituted a committee with senior IAS Officers to examine the demands of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees and submit a report to the state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Petty ego issues led to tragic defeat of Congress-JD(S)...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): 'Petty ego issues' led to the tragic defeat of Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, said Ramesh Babu, JD (S) national general secretary on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:52 IST

Darbar move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 25, reopen in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As a part of the bi-annual 'Darbar move', the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 25 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:41 IST

Gopal Bhargava to move HC against FIR lodged over his remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Soon after an FIR was registered against his 'Congress candidate represents Pakistan' remarks, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has said that he will move to High Court to challenge the FIR as it is 'violation of freedom of speech'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Beant Singh's family to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The family of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh will move to Supreme Court to challenge the centre's decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence into life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

HAL's HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The HTT-40 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully demonstrated the critical six turn left spin capability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

Rahul Gandhi likely to join protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join the people protesting against night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:52 IST

Hyderabad: 381 luxurious cars, two-wheelers booked for carrying...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 350 cases in a single day in a crackdown on luxurious cars and two-wheelers carrying fancy number plates and black films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:40 IST

Amit Shah scaring people with NRC pitch in WB: Amit Mitra

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "scaring" people in the state with the NRC pitch amidst Durga Puja celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:27 IST

You're allergic but read the Constitution, for once: Owaisi to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that he knows the former is "allergic" to the Constitution but still urged him to read it "for once".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:27 IST

J-K Juvenile Justice Committee submits report in SC; 114...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice Committee on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that 144 juveniles, including children aged nine and 11, were arrested since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl