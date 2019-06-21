Visuals of ITBP personnel performing Yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet in northern Ladakh in minus 20 Degrees Celsius temperature. (Photo:ANI)
India celebrates International Yoga Day with great zeal

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Thousands of young and old people across the country united to observe the fifth Yoga">International Day of Yoga on Friday with great enthusiasm and zeal.
While Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Sikkim performed Yoga at an altitude of 19000 feet at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature, ITBP personnel in northern Ladakh performed yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet at a temperature of minus 20 Degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, ITBP personnel in Himachal Pradesh performed yoga at an altitude of 14000 feet near Rohtang Pass at minus 10 Degrees Celsius.
Yoga was performed onboard INS Viraat (Decommissioned) at Western Naval Dockyard in Mumbai as well.
Making it more unique, dog squads of Border Security Force and ITBP performed yoga along with their trainers in Jammu and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.
Besides, a 'river Yoga' in Digaru river was performed by the 9th Battalion of ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh.
The event marked the presence of various security forces including Border Security Force, Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Force, ITBP, Assam Rifles, CRPF etc.
Political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other celebrities performed Yoga along with people.
The first Yoga">International Day of Yoga was observed all on June 21, 2015, and the idea was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. (ANI)

