India celebrates rich and diverse cultural heritage: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): India is a nation that celebrates its rich and diverse cultural heritage, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, in light of the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav program.

"It is an India that shares its prosperity with other nations. It is an India that celebrates its rich and diverse cultural heritage. It is a nation that cherishes Constitutional values and nurtures its democratic roots," Naidu tweeted, with the hashtag #AmritMahotsav.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', seventy-five weeks before the completion of 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the 'padayatra (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)