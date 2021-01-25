India, China agree to push for early disengagement of frontline troops in Ladakh at Corps Commanders talks

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 25 (ANI): India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on Sunday.

The joint press release issued by Defence Ministry on Monday said that the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas.

The defence ministry said in a release that the two sides agreed to "continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity".



The release said the two sides agreed that this round of meeting was "positive, practical and constructive," which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding.

The two sides agreed to hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

"The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops. They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation," the release said. (ANI)

