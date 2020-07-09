India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs area, Chinese thinning out but present in Finger area

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The disengagement process between armies of India and China at three friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh has been completed as on Thursday, the Chinese troops moved back by around 2 kilometres in the Hot Springs area.



Disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) today. With this, disengagement complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area, Indian Army sources said.



The Chinese troops moved back under the mutual disengagement agreement by two kilometres from the friction points at the PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17 and PP-17A areas.

The Indian Army has also moved back from these areas by almost equal distance from areas which were its patrolling points till May first week when the Chinese started building up along the LAC.



The disengagement has been done by both sides as they want to avoid any further clash like the one on June 15.



After the disengagement process is completed, the two armies are likely to hold further talks to take the process further.



India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.



Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question -- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi -- had a "frank and in-depth exchange" telephone conversation on Sunday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs released on Monday.



They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas.



The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday.



India has also moved 1-2 km from the location. However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area.



The Indian Army is continuously monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed. (ANI)

