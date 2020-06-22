India-China face off: PM Modi should tell how our soldiers were killed if nobody intruded borders, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Speaking about India-China face-off, Congress General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer how were our soldiers killed if nobody intruded India's border and none of the soldiers were from China's side.

Kharge along with KPCC chief DK Shivakumar held a press conference in Bengaluru today.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "We are unitedly ready to face it, if anything happens to our country. Our deep condolences are with the family members of Col Santosh Babu. Why is the PM hiding real things? He told that nobody intruded our border, our Army also didn't go to the other side so I want to know who killed these people and where were they killed? How were they killed?"

"People of this country are waiting for this answer. He did not even answer during the all-party meeting," he added.

Meanwhile, India and China are holding Corps Commander-level meeting at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh, Indian Army sources said today.

Speaking on this matter, Kharge said: "Let's see what is the outcome. Since 50 years nobody lost their lives at the LAC then how come 20 people died? Let them talk, they could have done this earlier as well. Even Rahul Gandhi has alerted earlier, but the government did not take it seriously."

"Every time, China shows love at first but they are not stopping to backstab. For the first time, they have killed 20 soldiers. When patrolling in the border area as per our agreement, no weapons have to be carried," said Kharge during the press conference.

"All of a sudden China has thrown out the rules, they have not followed the rules and agreement terms. We cannot simply sit when China is indulging into such kind of acts. We are with the government, we are with the nation, we are with the soldiers. We will give all support to the soldiers," he added.

Kharge further added that Congress along with the nation and other parties condemn this attack.

"China attacked our soldiers on 15-16th of June, the incident took place in Ladakh area especially in Galwan. Col B Santosh babu and other 20 soldiers have been killed. We condemn this attack, the whole nation condemned it. When PM called all-party meeting, all the parties also condemned it," said Kharge.

Twenty Indian soldiers laid out their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

