India, China field commanders holding talks to resolve Galwan Nala area issue

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Even as India and China continue holding talks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to resolve the ongoing stand-off in Galwan Nala area in Daulat Beg Oldie, it has emerged that the Chinese helicopters have been coming close to the Indian patrolling point for the last few years now and they have also prepared road infrastructure right up to the border in their area.

Meetings have been taking place between the officials of the 81 Brigade in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector and their Chinese counterparts even as both sides have increased their troop presence in the area, sources said.

The tensions between the two sides have been on for over two weeks now in Galwan Nala area over construction activities.

Sources said that the satellite imagery and intelligence inputs have been followed by the security forces for the last over two years where it was discovered that the Chinese have been building road infrastructure close to the Indian side of the LAC.

They said it was after the Chinese infrastructure development that the Indian side also built proper network of roads on its side of the LAC through the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Even though the Chinese choppers have been flying close to the Indian patrolling line in the Galwan Nala area, they raised objections over the movement of Indian aircraft in the area.

The situation is being monitored closely by the top brass in the national security domain and efforts are being made to deescalate the situation.

Indian Army has maintained silence over the issue and has far not issued any comments on the development. (ANI)

