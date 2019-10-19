Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong [File Image]
Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong [File Image]

India-China must have timely strategic communication, not let differences evolve into disputes: Chinese envoy

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): During the recently held India-China informal meeting in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in South India, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had focused on ways to maintain peace and tranquillity on borders and agreed to work upon all differences that may lead to conflict, apart from discussing other regional and global issues.
Speaking exclusively to ANI on Xi-Modi informal talks, Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said, "China and India should have a timely strategic communication on all major issues and respect each other's core interests. The two neighbours should also gradually seek mutual understanding and constantly diffuse differences."
"Prime Minister Modi had also agreed that the two sides should take account of each other's major concerns, properly manage, control and address differences that may evolve into disputes. The two sides should develop a closer partnership and usher in a new era of India-China relationship," the envoy added.
Elaborating further, on his country's stand on bilateral relations with India, Sun said that China has always believed that the two sides should correctly view their differences, and never let them dim the overall bilateral cooperation.
"At the same time, the two countries should also gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve their differences", he stated.
In 2017, the Doklam crisis had emerged as a major challenge in the bilateral relations between the two countries. Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a bitter scuffle during the Doklam standoff.
Incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has also remained a bone of contention between China and India. However, border areas have largely remained peaceful and both countries claim that not a single bullet has been fired.
Outlining the aspects discussed between the leaders of the two countries during the two-day summit on boundary issue the envoy added, "The two sides had exchanged views on pending issues including the border."
"They also welcomed the work done by the Special Representatives and instructed them to continue their efforts to seek a mutually agreed framework based on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the China-India boundary question reached in 2005, and work upon finding a fairly and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question," he said.
During the informal meet, the envoy stressed that the two leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace along the India-China and agreed to have more Confidence-Building Measures and carefully manage differences.
The two sides had also exchanged views on raising the level of military and security exchanges, and decided to put military-to-military relations on the right track for boosting mutual trust and friendship with each other.
Xi had visited Chennai from October 11-12 for the second informal summit between India and China. During the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in India-China relations. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:33 IST

Pressure on Pakistan to deliver on FATF action plan: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asserted that there is pressure on Pakistan to deliver on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) directions as to be on a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:25 IST

After FATF warning to Pak, China urges all countries to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (AN): In the wake of Financial Action Terror Force's (FATF) warning to Pakistan for taking prompt action or face blacklisting if it does not control terror-funding in the next few months, China on Friday condemned terrorism in all forms and urged all countries to strengthen t

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:08 IST

China wants India and Pakistan to join hands, have good...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): China wants India and Pakistan to have good relations and join hands for promoting peace and stability in the region, said Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 07:38 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's wife threatens self-immolation, family...

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Kiran, wife of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday, has threatened to self immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:39 IST

Andhra CM asks officials to provide medical services in remote,...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide medical services in remote and tribal areas of the state through bikes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:21 IST

MP: 2 dead, 3 injured in explosion while making fireworks in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Two people were killed while three others were seriously injured on Friday in an explosion at a house while they were allegedly making firecrackers in the Cantonment area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:31 IST

UP: Radio service started for inmates at Hamirpur District Jail

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a first, Hamirpur District Jail authority has started radio service for inmates to promote a positive feeling among all those serving sentence for different crimes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Maha polls: Sharad Pawar addresses rally in Satara amid heavy rain

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With Maharashtra assembly polls inching closer key politicians and star campaigners of all political parties are extensively campaigning throughout the state and leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Odisha: Three police personnel compulsory retired from service

Khurda (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Three police personnel were compulsorily retired from service after they were arrested by the vigilance department on charges of bribery.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:07 IST

Manipur HC quashes 2016 MPSC examination, directs CBI to...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Manipur High Court on Friday quashed the results of 2016 examination conducted by Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) and also the appointment of those recruited afterwards.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:05 IST

Hyderabad: 45-yr-old man held on charges of practising black magic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly practising black magic and pelting stones, bones and lemons at houses of local people here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:04 IST

Hyderabad: Zero Waste Eco-Store promotes environment-friendly...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): While the world is facing a severe environmental crisis due to abuse of nature's resources, resulting in unprecedented droughts, massive floods and record-high temperatures, a Hyderabad couple along with other partners have taken an initiative to introduce

Read More
iocl