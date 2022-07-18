India, China say 16th round military talks held in constructive, forward-looking manner

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India and China on Monday said the 16th round of Corps Commander-Level Meeting held on Sunday was held in a constructive, forward-looking manner and reaffirmed that resolution of remaining issues in eastern Ladakh would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The statement comes amid indications about both sides expecting a positive outcome in the near future.

India-China joint statement issued on Monday said the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

The 16th round India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side. They had a frank exchange of views.



"The two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward-looking manner building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11 this year," the statement said.

"They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," it stated.

The Indian side in the talks was led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta, India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The talks have led to disengagement from some areas including the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some friction points remain. (ANI)

