Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong
Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong

India, China to establish high-level dialogue mechanism to boost trade ties

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): During the recently held informal summit between India and China in the southern coastal town of Mamallapuram, the two neighbours decided to establish a high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation, said Chinese envoy to India.
Speaking exclusively to ANI on Friday, Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said, "The two sides had touched upon the issue of the trade imbalance between each other. Both India and China had then agreed that the simultaneous development of their economies has brought good opportunities to each other."
"To further deepen economic cooperation, the two sides decided to establish a high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation and better promote the balanced development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," the envoy added.
During the informal meeting, Sun said, Prime Minister Modi had thanked Chinese President Xi for increasing imports of rice, sugar and other products from India, and welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in manufacturing and other industries here.
"Beijing welcomes Indian companies to invest in IT and pharmaceutical industries in China. The two sides also pledged to encourage mutual investment in potential areas by exploring the establishment of a 'manufacturing partnership'," he added.
The two sides also agreed to work together to conclude negotiations on a mutually beneficial and balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as soon as possible, he stated.
On the eve of the informal meeting, the signing ceremony of China-India trade projects was jointly hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.
Companies from the two countries signed 128 trade agreements worth over USD 3 billion, involving minerals, chemicals, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals and other products on which India enjoy competitive advantages.
"China is ready to work with India for economic and trade cooperation with higher quality and at a higher level," the envoy stated.
Earlier during the first day of the summit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had also said that both Xi and Modi had discussed each other's developmental priorities.
"In particular, there was some discussion on trade-related issues, on economic issues, on trying to identify areas of investment that the two countries could encourage and how to enhance trade volume and trade value. This obviously included the issue of trade deficit that exits and the unbalanced trade that exists", Gokhale had said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:48 IST

Bihar's gangster cum extortionist Vikas Jha arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF), Bihar and a team of Southern Range (SR) of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a gangster cum extortionist Vikas Jha here. One semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:18 IST

Telangana: 6 people missing after their car crashed into canal...

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Police and local fishermen have begun a rescue operation after six people went missing in an incident in which the car they were travelling in fell into a canal connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhaskaran on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Konkan, Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:07 IST

WB: Spike in demand of earthen lamps keeping Siliguri potters...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With Diwali festival around the corner, potters in West Bengal's Siliguri area are excited as earthen lamp demand makes a comeback after facing a slowdown due to Chinese light and lamps.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:00 IST

India-China relations have far-reaching strategic significance:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong has said that relations between New Delhi and Beijing go beyond the "bilateral scope, and have important and far-reaching strategic significance."

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:37 IST

India-China must have timely strategic communication, not let...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): During the recently held India-China informal meeting in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in South India, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had focused on ways to maintain peace and tranquillity on borders and agreed to work upon all differences that

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:33 IST

Pressure on Pakistan to deliver on FATF action plan: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asserted that there is pressure on Pakistan to deliver on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) directions as to be on a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:25 IST

After FATF warning to Pak, China urges all countries to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (AN): In the wake of Financial Action Terror Force's (FATF) warning to Pakistan for taking prompt action or face blacklisting if it does not control terror-funding in the next few months, China on Friday condemned terrorism in all forms and urged all countries to strengthen t

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:08 IST

China wants India and Pakistan to join hands, have good...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): China wants India and Pakistan to have good relations and join hands for promoting peace and stability in the region, said Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 07:38 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's wife threatens self-immolation, family...

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Kiran, wife of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday, has threatened to self immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:39 IST

Andhra CM asks officials to provide medical services in remote,...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide medical services in remote and tribal areas of the state through bikes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:21 IST

MP: 2 dead, 3 injured in explosion while making fireworks in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Two people were killed while three others were seriously injured on Friday in an explosion at a house while they were allegedly making firecrackers in the Cantonment area here.

Read More
iocl