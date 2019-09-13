India committed towards land restoration: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar asserted here in a conference organized by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Friday that India is committed for its actions in the country to ensure that more degraded land is restored.

"For the next two years, India will have the presidentship of UNCCD. India is committed for our own actions in our country towards land restoration," Javadekar said.

"Over 140-145 million farmers getting Rs 6,000 a year for the next ten years is essentially input help that includes aid for land restoration. It is an incentive and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it," he added.

Javadekar further affirmed that the government is already working very effectively on climate change and biodiversity. "We are now not only mapping and documenting, but improving our biodiversity," he said.

"I always believe that on all three challenges - biodiversity, climate change and desertification - we have to work in synergy to get long-term results," he added. (ANI)

