Confluence of Galwan and Shyok river in Eastern Ladakh. (file photo)
India completes construction of key bridge close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point in Eastern Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:09 IST

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The construction of a strategically important bridge on the Shyok river in Eastern Ladakh area, close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, has been completed, Indian Army sources said on Saturday.
According to sources, the bridge is not on the track moving to Patrolling Point 14.
A bridge has been completed on the Shyok river in the Eastern Ladakh area, very close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, sources said.
The development comes amid border tension with China over the Galwan valley incident.
Several Major General-level talks between India and China have been held to resolve the issues related to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan area on June 15-16.
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off which happened in Ladakh's Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation. (ANI)

