India condemns attack on its fishing boats by Pakistani forces

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): India has strongly condemned the attack on two Indian fishing boats by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and warned the neighbouring country to not repeat such "heinous" act.

"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel on April 12, 2020," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

One fisherman was injured in the attack, the ministry said, adding that India has called upon Pakistani authorities to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked violence.

"The deplorable act by PMSA of firing at fishing vessels and causing bodily harm to an Indian fisherman is in contravention of all established norms and practices. Pakistani authorities are called upon to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked violence," it added. (ANI)

