India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on October 30 taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

A total of 11,35,142 samples were tested yesterday while 60,83,19,915 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. (ANI)









