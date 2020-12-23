India conducts successful maiden launch of Army version of MRSAM

Chandipur (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a major milestone on Wednesday with the maiden launch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), Army Version, from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The launch was conducted around 4 pm and the missile completely destroyed a high speed unmanned aerial target which was mimicking an aircraft with a direct hit.

Army version of MRSAM is a surface to Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and IAI, Israel, for use of Indian Army.



A DRDO release said MRSAM Army weapon system comprises of the command post, multi-function radar and mobile launcher system. The complete Fire Unit was used during the launch in the deliverable configuration.

A number of range instruments such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking system were deployed and captured the complete mission data, validating the weapon system performance including the destruction of the target.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission and said that India has attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the DRDO community for successfully demonstrating the performance of the MRSAM Army weapon system and registering direct target hit in its maiden launch.

He also lauded the efforts of the entire team in realizing the system within record time and meeting the committed schedule. (ANI)

