India confirms 979 positive COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"Till now there have been 979 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases and 6 deaths from 6 states have been reported," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

"Under Indian Railways, 1.25 lakh wagons transporting essential commodities, such as food grains, sugar, salt, coal, petroleum, etc, have been operated in the last 5 days," he added. (ANI)