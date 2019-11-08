India considers UAE our brothers: MOS Finance Anurag Thakur

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 08 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur on Thursday said it is time to enhance further the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE through investments in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a session on 'Growing economic ties with UAE' on the first day of the Global Investors' Meet 2019, in Dharamshala, Thakur also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives of introducing the new investment policy which made India an 'Investor's heaven'.

"UAE is the third-largest partner which lead the relations with UAE at their best, we consider UAE our brothers," he said.

He said that the government has taken numerous policy reforms, economic measures, corporate tax cuts and steps to facilitate ease of doing business in India.

"Himachal has a conducive climate, hardworking and skilled workforce that will be an asset to any companies looking to invest here. Dharamshala is known the world over for two reasons: His Highness, Dalai Lama who has had a special bond with Dharmshalaand who's presence has brought millions of tourists to this region. Second, the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium which has immensely boosted economic activity in the region and state," he added

The Minister further said that there are many tasks force and Joint Working Groups and Ministerial Groups between India and UAE working on investment, trade, skills etc. He said: "I am confident that we will galvanise the strength of our 3.3 million workforces in bringing our nations together." (ANI)