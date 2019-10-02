India continuously draws inspiration from Gandhi's vision says Vice President Naidu, pays tribute at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday recalled the vision of Mahatma Gandhi for a self-reliant, inclusive and harmonious India while paying tribute to Bapu on occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote, "India continuously draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's vision: One of the most successful programmes that has been launched is the Swachh Bharat Programme or the clean India Programme which sought to realize one of Gandhiji's precious dreams."

He stressed that Gandhi's principles of liberty, dignity and equality are not limited by space and time and they have universal applicability and timeless value.

Hailing Gandhi as tallest leaders in the world, he said: "His unflinching adherence to the principles of truth and non-violence and his unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom for the nation, the courage and audacity with which he challenged injustice and its people made him one of the tallest leaders to have ever walked this earth."

The Vice President also emphasised that while India has crossed a major milestone of achieving Gandhi's vision of having an open defecation free society, there are many more challenges to be addressed. "Gandhi ji envisioned a self-reliant India, a nation free from poverty, discrimination and social evils, a country that occupies a place of pride and dignity in the world," he said.

He asked people to collectively pledge to honour the Mahatma by working together to realise his vision for an India that is "inclusive, harmonious clean and prosperous".

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised on cleanliness and said that Gandhi had dreamed of a clean society and everyone should take up a resolution of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' as it will be a true tribute to the great personality.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid floral tributes at Rajghat today morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and many other dignitaries also reached Rajghat for paying tributes to the Mahatma. (ANI)

