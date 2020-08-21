India COVID-19: 62,282 recoveries in 24 hours, active cases decline

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): India has touched another peak of the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day as 62,282 patients have recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 21.5 lakh-mark till Friday (21,58,946).

"The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and reached 1,466,918 so far. As a higher number of patient recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with the steady decline in percentage active coronavirus cases," stated the Union Health Ministry in a press statement.

With such high level of recoveries, India's Recovery Rate has soared past 74 per cent (74.28 per cent as on August 21) ensuring more and more patients are recovering. This is bolstered by 33 states and Union Territories reporting recovery rate more than 50 per cent, it said.

The current active cases (692,028) compose the actual caseload of the country. "It is 23.82 per cent of the total positive cases today, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision," said the health ministry adding that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89 per cent.

The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened, which as on today consists of 1,504 labs in the country; 978 labs in the government sector and 526 private labs. These include: Real-Time RT PCR labs: 772, TrueNat labs: 614 and CBNAAT based testing labs: 118

About 805,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for identification of the disease. This has taken the cumulative tests to 33,467,237. (ANI)