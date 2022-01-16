India COVID-19 vaccination drive completes one year, Mansukh Mandaviya calls it 'most successful in the world'

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): As India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it "the most successful in the world" and extended greetings to health workers, scientists and the people of the country.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today the world's largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone's efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists and countrymen."

Notably, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.76 crore in a span of an year.

It is interesting to look at the nation's vaccination journey. India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

As per Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, more than 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered. (ANI)