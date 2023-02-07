'India created roadmap to achieve sustainability for hydrocarbons'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): India did a tremendous job in creating a roadmap to achieve sustainability and recognition for hydrocarbons to make energy available to all, said president and CEO of Tellurian Inc Octavio Simoes, at the India Energy Week on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, launching several initiatives including uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. These uniforms are made of recycled PET bottles.

"Meeting with PM Modi was fantastic. India did a tremendous job in creating a roadmap to achieve sustainability and recognition that there is a need for hydrocarbons to make energy available to all. No country has decided and committed to this as India," said Simoes.

Monica de Virgiliis, chairperson at SNAM, said the main takeaways of the events in India Energy Week are the need for new energy, the tenacity of industry, local demand and the attractiveness of India to the rest of the world.

"We're here to sign a contract with Indian Oil to support them as technical advisors," Virgillis said.

Vice president of British Petroleum, William Lin, said India continues to grow in terms of energy needs as well as being a global leader.

"We all support PM's vision and policies in energy security, affordability and low carbon as India continues to grow in terms of energy needs as well as being a leader in the transition," said Lin.

OPEC, security general, Haitham Al Ghais said OPEC stands by India on how energy security, affordability and accessibility play an important role to make this vision a reality.

"An honour to meet PM Modi today. We had an extensive discussion where we listened to the vision laid out by him for India and how energy security, affordability and accessibility play an important role in making this vision a reality. OPEC stands by India," said Al Ghais.

International Energy Forum secretary general, Joseph McMonigle said India can help the world solve the climate crisis with technology and investment made in innovation in the energy sector.

"India can help the world solve the climate crisis with technology and investment made in innovation in the energy sector. It's delightful to listen to PM Modi in India energy week," said McMonigle.

PM Modi also dedicated the twin-cooktop model of the Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flagged off its commercial roll-out.

The three-day event has brought together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the energy sector.

In his remarks at the inaugural event, the Prime Minister underlined the major role of the energy sector in setting the direction of the future of the 21st-century world.

The Prime Minister noted the positive changes that have come about in the quality of lives of crores of India where they have come out of poverty and reached the levels of the middle class. He informed that 6,00,000 kilometres of optical fibres have been laid in the country so that every village gets internet access.

Throwing light on the developments in the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed that the number of broadband users in the country has gone up thirteen times and internet connections have gone up three times. He added that the number of internet users in rural regions is growing at a faster pace when compared to urban areas.

The Prime Minister informed that India has become the 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world which has led to the formation of the world's largest aspirational class. "The people of India want better products, better services and better infrastructure", the Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)