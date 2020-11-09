India crosses 85-lakh COVID cases with 45,674 new infections

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India crossed 85-lakh COVID-19 cases with 45,674 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With 49,082 new recoveries, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries are 78,68,968, while total positive cases stand at 85,07,754, including 5,12,665 active cases.

The country reported 559 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,26,121.

The national capital reported 7,745 new cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 41,857. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 4,38,529, including 3,89,683 recoveries and 6,989 deaths.

As many as 5,440 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 81,823. The total number of recoveries stands at 4,02,477.

Showing improvement, Maharashtra reported 5,092 new COVID-19 cases, 8,232 recoveries and 110 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 17,19,858, including 96,372 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths.



As many as 59 deaths, 4,383 recoveries and 3,920 new cases were reported from West Bengal. With this, the total cases in the state rose to 4,05,314, including 7,294 deaths, 3,63,454 discharges and 34,566 active cases.

As many as 2,380 new cases were reported from Haryana, taking the total positive cases in the state to 1,82,804, including 1,64,444 recoveries. The death toll in the state stands at 1,912, while active cases stand at 16,448.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,247 new cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 23,249. About 1,858 discharges and 26 deaths were reported, taking the number of discharges and deaths to 4,67,108 and 7,206 respectively.

As many as 2,237 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking total cases to 8,42,967, including 21,403 active cases, 8,14,773 recoveries and 6,791 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 555 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 98,892. Active patients in the Union Territory are 5,678, while total recoveries and deaths stand at 91,681 and 1,533 respectively.

Manipur reported 245 new COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 20,376, including 17,072 recovered cases, 3,107 active cases and 197 deaths to date.

Madhya Pradesh reported 891 new cases, 11 deaths and 688 recoveries. Total cases in the state now stands at 1,77,359, including 1,66,403 recoveries and 3,028 deaths. Active cases stand at 7,928. (ANI)

