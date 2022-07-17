India crosses milestone of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccinations

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India established a new milestone on Sunday when it administered over 2 billion COVID vaccine doses, months after the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

Earlier last year, the country had administered 1 billion doses within nine months (October) of the start of the vaccination drive.

Addressing on the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it is a matter of pride for the country and India has shown the way.

"It's a matter of pride for us that India has crossed 2 Billion doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered so far. We have achieved such a difficult target only in 18 months," Mandaviya said.

"Where many countries in the world are still struggling with COVID pandemic, India has not only established a new milestone by administering 200 crore doses, but we have also shown a new way. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement," he added.

Meanwhile, soon after India crossed the 200 crore vaccination mark the Union Minister also took to Twitter and said, "17th July 2022, a day to remember forever. #200CroreVaccinations".

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan here on Friday and appealed to the masses to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against COVID-19.

"All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against COVID19," said Mandaviya.

"On 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', all eligible populations (18+) can get a free precaution dose for the next 75 days, starting today," he added.

The free vaccination drive has been launched with an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of the COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population.

This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and aims to provide free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

The Centre has announced a special drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' to be launched to provide free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022.

Those eligible for the precaution does include all persons above 18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the 2nd dose. (ANI)