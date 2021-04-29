India crosses over 15 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage: Govt

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The government on Thursday informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15-crore mark.

As many as 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am till Thursday.

Ten states -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for 67.18 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive (April 28), 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for the first dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,50,86,878. The national recovery rate is 82.10 per cent. 2,69,507 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 78.07 per cent of the new recoveries. 3,79,257 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan report 72.20 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eleven states cumulatively account for 78.26 per cent of India's total active cases.

The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11 per cent. 3,645 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the government.

Ten states account for 78.71 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,035). Delhi follows with 368 daily deaths.

Six states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)