India currently reporting sharpest growth rate of 7.6pc in new COVID-19 cases: Govt

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): India is currently reporting the sharpest growth rate of 7.6 per cent in new COVID-19 cases, leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases in the country, which currently stand at 16,79,000, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry also informed that there is also a sharp growth of 10.2 per cent in the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the country.

"India is currently reporting the sharpest growth rate of 7.6% in new COVID cases, which is 1.3 times is spreading at a much faster rate than recoveries with consistently growing active cases," the ministry said.

In a meeting with the health ministers of 11 states and union territories, Dr Harsh Vardhan assured a fresh supply of the lifesaving machines to states that have been most severely affected by the pandemic - 1,121 ventilators to Maharashtra, 1,700 to Uttar Pradesh, 1,500 to Jharkhand, 1,600 to Gujarat, 152 to Madhya Pradesh and 230 to Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected states in the country, with 67,123 fresh cases, 56,783 discharges, and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 6,47,933 active cases in the state. The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 59,970 patients.

The total new cases include 8,834 from Mumbai, 6,956 in Nagpur, and 10,963 in Pune.

Delhi recorded the biggest single-day spike of 24,375 new COVID-19 cases. The city also reported 15,414 discharges and 167 deaths. The cumulative caseload in the national capital reached 8,27,998 including 7,46,239 discharges, 69,799 active cases and 11,960 deaths.



As many as 17,489 new coronavirus cases, 5,565 discharges and 80 deaths were reported in Karnataka. The total cases now stands at 11,41,998, including 10,09,549 recoveries, 1,19,160 active cases and 13,270 deaths.

Kerala reported 13,835 fresh cases, 3,654 recoveries and 27 deaths. The number of active cases is now at 80,019 and the death toll stands at 4,904.

As many as 9,541 new cases were reported in Gujarat, along with 3,783 discharges and 97 deaths. The total positive cases now stands at 3,94,221, including 3,33,564 recoveries, 55,398 active cases and 5,267 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 9,344 new cases, 5,263 discharges and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 9,80,728. So far, 9,02,022 discharges, 13,071 deaths and 65,635 active cases have been reported.

Haryana reported 7,717 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,49,794, while Punjab reported 4,498 new cases, 2,615 discharges and 64 deaths. Out of these, 431 were reported from Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand reports 2,757 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,179 cases in Dehradun and 617 in Haridwar where lakhs gathered for the Kumbh Mela, taking the total number of cases to 1,21,403.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,145 new COVID-19 positive cases; 503 from Jammu division and 642 from the Kashmir division. The total positive cases now stand at 1,45,166 including 10,910 active infections.

A total of 1,32,205 recoveries and 2,051 deaths have been reported so far. Active cases stand at (ANI)

