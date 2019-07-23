India denies Trump's claim on offer of mediation with Pak on Kashmir by Modi

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India on Tuesday categorically denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered US President Donald Trump to mediate with Pakistan on Kashmir.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament after opposition sought a clarification from the Prime Minister over Trump's claim.

"India's consistent position has been to discuss outstanding issues bilaterally," he added.

Jaishankar made statements on the issue first in the Rajya Sabha and later in the Lok Sabha.

Following the Minister's remarks, the opposition created a ruckus in Rajya Sabha demanding a clarification from the Prime Minister. They staged a walkout in both the Houses.

The minister said that engagement with Pakistan can resume only after it puts an end to cross-border terrorism.

"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan to be discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," he said.

He said that the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Congress' Anand Sharma said that the entire country was "shocked" to hear the claim made by US President and said the Prime Minister should come to Parliament and verify the US President's statement.

"India's position has been consistent, firm and clear on Pakistan and also on PoK. Both the Houses of Parliament have in the past passed a unanimous resolution," he said.

"We fully realize the enormity and the sensitivity of the matter that India speaks in one voice. There is no intention to divide. But it is ahead of the state of the most powerful country talking about the head of the Indian government, the Prime Minister conveying something which has serious consequences for us.

"The Indian government, the Prime Minister, conveying something which has serious consequences for us.

"We have always maintained that this is a bilateral issue of Jammu and Kashmir and India will not accept any third-party mediation. Parliament is in session. The Prime Minister must respect Parliament and come to the House and clarify this," Sharma said.

CPI's D Raja also echoed the same view and added that mere denial by the External Affairs Ministry is not enough and Prime Minister must clarify the issue in Parliament.

"We should sort them out bilaterally. That is the position so far India has got.

Now, is there any chance?" he asked.

As the claim has been made by the US President, the denial given by the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs is not enough, he said and added that the Prime Minister should come and tell the Parliament and the nation.

Despite repeated demands of the opposition, when the Prime Minister did not turn up, they created a ruckus and forced several adjournments. Later, the entire opposition staged a walkout.

In the Lok Sabha, the issue was raised during Zero Hour by Manish Tewari of Congress, Saugata Roy of Trinamool Congress and T. R. Baalu of DMK, who all demanded a response from the Prime Minister on Trump's remarks.

Tewari said Trump had made remarks about his meeting with Modi on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka.

"The Prime Minister should come to this House and respond if such a conversation took place. (If) it did not take place, he should say categorically that the US President was making misleading statements telling a lie on the Kashmir issue," he said.

Saugata Roy said India has been consistently opposed to third-party mediation in Kashmir. BJP members objected to some of his remarks, which led to an uproar in the House.

Home Minister Amit Shah also objected to the remarks and Speaker Om Birla assured that any objectionable remarks will be removed from records.

Jaishankar read his statement in the din which could not be heard clearly by the members. Shah urged the Speaker to allow the minister to speak again.

Earlier, the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha urged members to speak in one voice on national issues.

"It is a national issue. Country's unity, integrity and national interest are involved, we should be seen speaking in one voice," Naidu said before adjourning the Rajya Sabha.

Trump, during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, had claimed that Modi requested him to mediate the long-pending issue.

"So I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, would you actually like to be a mediator or arbitrator? Did I say, where? He said Kashmir because this has been going for many, many years."

"I was surprised at how long it has been going on," Trump said at the White House, with Khan seated next to him.

Soon after Trump's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that no such request was made and emphasised that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. (ANI)

