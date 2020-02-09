India developing new 200-km strike range Pranash ballistic missile

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Seeking to enhance the firepower of Army and Air Force, India has started developing a 200-km strike range tactical ballistic missile 'Pranash'.
"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started working on the development of the 200-km strike range Pranash ballistic missile which would be armed with conventional warheads," Defence officials said here.
The missile is an advanced version of the 150-km strike range Prahar missile which was being developed for tactical missions.
The surface-to-surface ballistic missile will be of use for the Air Force and Army.
The trials of the missile would be conducted in next couple of years and the single-stage solid-propellant missile would also be readied for exports to friendly foreign countries as its strike range is within the permissible limits of international regimes on missile sales. (ANI)
