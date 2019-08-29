India dismisses letter by Pakistan minister, says not worth paper it is written on

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday dismissed a letter by Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari to the UN on the Kashmir issue, saying it is not worth the paper on which it is written.

"Frankly, I do not want to lend any credence to the letter by reacting to it. Let me put it simply that the letter is not even worth the paper it is written upon," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to media queries here.

Mazari had written a letter to UN Special Procedures mandate-holders on alleged violations of human rights in Kashmir.

The Pakistan minister had claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had talked of events going "very wrong" and that people were dying in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the letter, Gandhi had hit out at Pakistan, saying the violence in Jammu and Kashmir is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.

Gandhi had also said that he disagrees with the government on many issues but Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.

The Congress party had also slammed Pakistan for "mischievously" dragging Gandhi's name in its letter to the United Nations, saying it had been done "to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan". (ANI)