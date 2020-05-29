India engaged with China to peacefully resolve border stand-off, says MEA on Trump's offer to mediate in border row

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A day after US President Donald Trump offered mediation in the "raging border dispute" between New Delhi and Beijing, India said that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully.

"We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in response to a query about Trump's offer.

Trump had made the offer to mediate on Wednesday following border stand-off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" he said in a tweet.

Srivastava also said that India remains committed to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and also remains firm in its resolve to ensure sovereignty and national security.

Srivastava said the two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations which may arise in border areas peacefully through dialogue and "continue to remain engaged through these channels."

"As conveyed last week, the Indian troops take a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly follow the procedures laid out in various bilateral agreements and protocols with China to resolve any issue that may arise in the border areas," he said.

"India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas with China and our armed forces scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and the guidance provided. At the same time, we remain firm in our resolve to ensuring India's sovereignty and national security," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong had on Wednesday said the two countries pose no threat to each other and should resolve their differences through communication while not allowing them to overshadow bilateral relations.

India had last week termed as "inaccurate" any suggestion that its troops had undertaken activity across LAC in Western or Sikkim sector and said it is the Chinese side that has undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns. The troops of the two countries are in a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. There was also a tense face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in north Sikkim earlier this month. (ANI)

