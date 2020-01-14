India establishing a new model of affirmative action: Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is establishing a new model of affirmative action for the world.

"Prime Minister Modi has envisioned that the SC/ST community should become the owners of businesses and become job creators instead of just being job seekers. Under his leadership, India is establishing a new model of affirmative action for the world" Pradhan said at an event here.

He said Prime Minister has worked with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas' to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of SC/ST community inspired by the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Pradhan flagged off 3121st bulk LPG Tank Truck and participated in the special National Vendor Development Programme on petroleum and steel sectors for SC/ST entrepreneurs organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a press release, the Union Minister said the government has come up with Rs 100 lakh crore worth of National Infrastructure Pipeline.

"We made a plan to open 75,000 petrol pumps, out of which 20,000 have been reserved for the SC/ST brothers and sisters," he said.

"Till 2014, there were 13 crores LPG connections in the country. Today there are over 27 crore LPG connections. Out of over 8crore Ujjwala connections, over 3 crore connections belong to the SC/ST brothers and sisters," he said.

"Our Ministries have ensured handholding of SC/ST entrepreneurs to make Stand Up India a success. We simplified procedures, established policies, worked with all stakeholders to support the entrepreneurial spirit of SC/ST brothers and sisters and to ensure new entrepreneurs are not at a disadvantage," he said. (ANI)

