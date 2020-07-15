India-EU summit likely to strengthen economic, cultural linkages with Europe: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the 15th India-EU summit, scheduled to be held later today will further strengthen the country's economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe.

"Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

EU is one of India's largest trading and investment partners but it has great untapped trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a comprehensive Foreign Trade Agreement.

They said the two sides have great potential to develop trade and economic relations.

The EU sources said the European Union is one of India's largest trading and investment partner despite Brexit and the two countries have great potential to develop the trade relations further. The two sides are expected to hold discussions towards a "balanced and comprehensive FTA" as well as energy cooperation to achieve climate neutrality during the summit meeting today, they added.

The summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi and European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (ANI)