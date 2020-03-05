India-EU summit rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns: MEA

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): New Delhi and Brussels have decided to reschedule the India-EU summit on a mutually convenient date amid coronavirus concerns, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to visit Brussels to attend the summit later this month.

"With regards to the India EU summit, both sides have agreed that due to the health authorities advising against travel between regions, it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a later mutually convenient date," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing here.

"The decision has been taken in the spirit of close cooperation between India and the EU who share the same concerns and commitment to the global health and hope that the outbreak is contained soon," Kumar added.

Health authorities around the world have taken measures to curb the spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 3200 people across the globe and spread to nearly 80 countries. (ANI)