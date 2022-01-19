India extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the ban on commercial international passenger flights till February 28.

In a circular issued by DGCA, it said that the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 23.59 hrs IST of February 28, 2022.

It further reads this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.



However, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected. All concerned authorities have been asked to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

Earlier, on December 9, DGCA had extended the ban till January 31. (ANI)

