India fighting COVID-19 with commonality of vision, intent, determination; no option to fail: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said India is fighting COVID-19 with 'commonality of vision, intent and determination' and lockdown 3.0 is a preliminary test that the nation shall pass as there is no option to fail.

Taking to Facebook, the Vice President said: "We have so far succesully adopted our version of COVID as a tool...Commonality of Vision, Intent and Determination to fight COVID disease and need to persist with it."

"Lockdown 3.0 is a preliminary test that our nation shall pass as we dont have the option to fail. The way all stakeholders conduct themselves during these 2 weeks will decide further course of action against corona virus," he said.

Naidu stressed under lockdown 3.0, initiative and responsibility of fighting COVID-19 is more in the hands of other stakeholders than with Central government.

Emphasisigng that all need to behave well so as not to lose the gains of first two lockdowns while seeking to kickstart economic activities, he appealed to all to rise to the occasion and decide the time frame to return to"pre corona normalcy."

"Need to continue with our calibrated, collaborative approach," he said.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

