India fights Corona: Kashmir's hospital lauded after several patients recover

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal on Thursday lauded the efforts of the medical staff of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) after eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital in the last three days.

"Amidst all the concern and worry about new cases, good news too. SKIMS discharges 8 patients after successful treatment - All in the last 3 days. Well done all. Gratitude and Congratulations @diprjk @HealthMedicalE1 @MoHFW_INDIA," Kansal tweeted.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir ow stands at 300, including 36 discharged and 4 deaths.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,824 cases are active while 1,514 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 420 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

