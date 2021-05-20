India fights Coronavirus: Anantnag administration sets up Covid helpline to serve people 24*7

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Owing to the increasing Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the Anantnag administration in South Kashmir has set up a Covid helpline named 'Pukaar' and established a Covid control room in the district.

The helpline, which operates round-the-clock, has been set up in order to solve the grievances of patients and local residents of the Anantnag district affected by the Covid pandemic. It is said to serve as a point of contact for solving routine issues as well as answer distress calls.

Nodal officer of the Covid control room Dr Farhat Ahmad informed that the helpline numbers will work as a bridge between the people and the administration amid Covid-induced restrictions which do not allow people to step out.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ahmad said, "We have a lot of calls, both Covid-related and non-Covid related. Even medical consultation is provided to people with varied ailments on call, in order to avoid contracting the virus outside."

Dr Farhat Ahmad has also assured that the facility will continue to operate even after the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla was the brain behind the Covid control room 'Pukaar'.

The local doctors and residents alike lauded the initiative taken by the Anantnag District Administration.



A doctor at the Covid control centre, Dr Hilal Manzoor said, "It is a gift from the administration to us so that people's problems can be solved while they sit at home. It can vary from water issues to electricity issues. I appreciate the administration's thoughtfulness."

According to Gowhar Ahmad, a local in the Anantnag district, the issues are resolved immediately.

"It is a very good facility. There is a medical helpline and a grievance helpline. When we communicate our troubles, at that very moment, they call the higher authorities to resolve them," said Gowhar Ahmad.

Following are the helpline number of 'Pukaar':

1. 01932-222188

2. 01932-222187

3. 01932-222255 (Medical Helpline) (ANI)

