India fights Coronavirus: Truck drivers, handymen screened in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 15 (ANI): Amid coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown, the Manipur government is conducting regular screening of drivers and handymen of goods trucks, which are transporting essential commodities.

After reaching Imphal through the National Highways, all trucks are made to park at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) located at Khuman Lampak and drivers and hanymen are subjected to mandatory medical screening by a team of healthcare professionals.

Manipur Transport Department Joint Director Mayengbam Veto, Deputy Director David Elangbam and Imphal West District Transport Officer T Dinachandra visited the ISBT site and assessed the situation.

Apart from medical check-ups, the department is taking up measures to prevent the transporters from mingling with others. Trucks are checked round the clock before unloading at their respective destination so as to ensure that every truck is accounted for as per information from the entry gates.

The trucks are being given a yellow colour transit pass after screening following which they are allowed to unload their consignments at their respective destinations, Veto said and added that any truck which does not reach ISBT is traced.

The transit pass is valid for 24 hours only and they have to return to ISBT after unloading the consignment. The transporters are being provided with rations and other basic services at the terminus. They are then provided a green colour pass with which they can move out of the state to resume their inter-state services, Veto stated.



Three truck-drivers are kept under quarantine at TB Hospital at Wangkhem after complaining of cough and their quarantine period is yet to be completed, he added.

Veto has appealed to the transporters to cooperate with the state government. (ANI)

