Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI)
India finalises protocol for importing Australian breeder sheep

By Nivedita Giri (ANI) | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India and Australia on Monday finalised a veterinary health protocol for the export of Australian breeder sheep to India.
Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu and Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry Tarun Shridhar exchanged the protocol at an event here.

"Agriculture, including animal husbandry, is of critical importance to both the Indian and Australian economies. It is not only related to the wool or exports to India but also the entire manufacturing sector," Sidhu told ANI.
"We hope to see India's wool production increase, which will in turn, inspire its textile sector to flourish, creating jobs and opportunities along the production chain, from farmer to textile manufacturer, to apparel producers and ultimately to delighted consumers worldwide. We also hope that Australian wool remains a key part of India's wool and textile development," the envoy added.

The protocol was reached by India's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Australia's Department of Agriculture. The protocol will support India's efforts to develop its fine wool sector and the textiles industry using Australian production expertise and genetic stock.
"This is a significant development between the ties of India and Australia. I hope this cooperation will boost cooperation between the two countries," Shridhar said.
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement that the National Livestock Mission is "designed to cover all the activities required to ensure quantitative and qualitative improvement in livestock production systems" and capacity building of all stakeholders.
The first sheep is expected to arrive in India in September-October this year for settling at the Uttarakhand State Wool Development Board. (ANI)

