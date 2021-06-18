'India fully equipped to face third wave, if it hits', says MoS Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that India's medical infrastructure is fully equipped and ready to face a possible third COVID-19 wave.

The Minister was visiting Hyderabad's Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital to see the makeshift COVID care unit that has been established by Seva Bharathi, Telangana and Saksham.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the medical infrastructure at both the Central and at the state level are fully equipped irrespective of whether a third Covid wave would hit or not.



MoS Kishan Reddy also appreciated the efforts that were put forth by several organisations and individuals in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Further speaking, Reddy told ANI that people must follow all the necessary precautions .

He also mentioned that the central government has taken a decision to distribute free vaccine to the states which means anyone who is above 18 years of age can get themselves vaccinated for free of cost at government vaccination centres.

He further added that the vaccine manufacturing companies have already started their vaccine trials for children and assured that India will be able to vaccinate children very soon. (ANI)

