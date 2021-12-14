India, Germany commit to enhance bilateral military ties further

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): At the 14th Military Cooperation Sub-Group Meeting, India and Germany expressed deep satisfaction at the scope and depth of military cooperation and committed themselves to enhancing the bilateral military ties further.

The meeting between India and Germany was held on 13-14 Dec 21 in New Delhi, India.

"The meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, wherein various ongoing and planned military cooperation activities were discussed," tweeted Headquaters Integrated Defence Staff ( HQIDS)

Further, Indian and German sides expressed deep satisfaction at the scope and depth of such activities and committed themselves to enhance the bilateral military ties further.

Earlier, Indo-German military and strategic relations got a new momentum with the signing of an agreement in 2006 between the German Federal Ministry of Defence and the Indian Ministry of Defence. The agreement envisaged deeper cooperation regarding security and defence issues. (ANI)